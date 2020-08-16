Commissioner lauds media role in raising people’s issues

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday said media is playing a very positive and constructive role for the development and creating moderate image of the country. Talking to reporters, the commissioner said it is very heartening to see responsible reporting by electronic media on different issues. He said the performance of the government departments, especially Revenue, Health, Education and other public service delivery departments is being monitored by media closely. He said transparency, open door policy and other measures were also being ensured at all levels to restore the trust of the general public and to improve the efficiency and service delivery of the govt departments. The commissioner welcomed suggestions floated by reporters and assured quick action in this regard.