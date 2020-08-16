close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
MH
Mahboob Hussain
August 16, 2020

Sacrifices and worth of freedom remembered: Haider Abbas

National

PINDIGHEB: 73rd Independence Day was celebrated here in Pindigheb with zeal and pledge to make this homeland a welfare state.

Flag hoisting ceremony was held at TMA Pindigheb. The activity was solemonised by Haider Abbas, Assistant Commissioner, Tehsil Pindigheb. The school children sang national anthem in their melodious voice.

In his address the assistant commissioner emphasised on following the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a welfare state. Later, he distributed sweets among patients in THQ Pindigheb and prisoners in jail.

Meanwhile, a rally was arranged by TLP Pindigheb here today. The rally started from central secretariat of TLP Pindigheb and passing through different parts of town ended at Committee Chowk.

Malik Amanat Khan Rawal ex-candidate for PP-4 spoke in detail about the efforts and sacrifices made for achievement of Pakistan in rally. He counted the blessings of freedom which the people of Pakistan enjoyed because of the sacrifices of our forefathers.

