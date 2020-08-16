Sana Mir says she enjoyed Women T20 World Cup documentary

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women captain Sana Mir enjoyed watching ICC Women’s T20 World Cup documentary on Netflix on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the former captain said: “Just finished watching this! A true moment of pride and joy to be able to experience and witness the success of women’s cricket at the @T20WorldCup with record breaking crowd at @MCG. Congratulations to all the players, support staff @ICC & media for making it a huge success.”

Popular commentator Zainab Abbas also said that she enjoyed the documentary. She tweeted: “In b/w all the bad light interruptions during the test match,decided to catch up on the @ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup documentary on Netflix,what a journey & what a turnout at the MCG! Congratulations to all involved in putting together such a sporting spectacle.”