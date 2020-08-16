Sana Mir says she enjoyed Women T20 World Cup documentary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan women captain Sana Mir enjoyed watching ICC Women’s T20 World Cup documentary on Netflix on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, the former captain said: “Just finished watching this! A true moment of pride and joy to be able to experience and witness the success of women’s cricket at the @T20WorldCup with record breaking crowd at @MCG. Congratulations to all the players, support staff @ICC & media for making it a huge success.”
Popular commentator Zainab Abbas also said that she enjoyed the documentary. She tweeted: “In b/w all the bad light interruptions during the test match,decided to catch up on the @ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup documentary on Netflix,what a journey & what a turnout at the MCG! Congratulations to all involved in putting together such a sporting spectacle.”