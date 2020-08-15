close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Independence Day celebrated at CPWB

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan celebrated Independence Day with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB). The CPWB was taking good care of children, the minister said, adding that Pakistan’s future would be bright. He cut a cake with the children. On this occasion, he planted a tree as well and thanked the CPWB chairperson for inviting him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan