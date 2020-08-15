Independence Day celebrated at CPWB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan celebrated Independence Day with the children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB). The CPWB was taking good care of children, the minister said, adding that Pakistan’s future would be bright. He cut a cake with the children. On this occasion, he planted a tree as well and thanked the CPWB chairperson for inviting him.