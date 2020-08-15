Geelani conferred with Pakistan’s highest civil award

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civil award on noted Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani to recognise his decades-old struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, during the flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The award was received by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Convenor Hussain Khateeb along with other Hurriyat leaders. The ceremony was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers and services chiefs.

While reading out the citation, Secretary Cabinet Division Ahmed Sukhera, who also moderated the ceremony, said Geelani began his political career in 1953 and formed the APHC to provide a joint platform for Kashmiri leaders to demand their right to self determination.

From 2001 to June 2020, Geelani headed the APHC and fought the case of Kashmiri people bravely despite facing house arrests, travel restrictions and other hardships from the Indian government.

After the illegal Indian action of August 5, 2019, Geelani played a brave role to help build a narrative against the Indian actions aimed at converting the Muslim majority into minority of the territory. Geelani congratulated the people of Pakistan on its Independence Day. In a tweet, he said: “Heartiest congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the Independence Day. May this fort of Islam emerge stronger from all the challenges and evil designs it is battling and may it continue to remain a source of strength and hope for all the oppressed Muslims around the world.”