Legislation against thalassaemia stressed

Islamabad: Amid the Independence Day celebrations, the Jamila Sultana Foundation organised an event at its thalassaemia centre to spread awareness of thalassaemia screening and blood donation.

Chief guest on the occasion was blood transfusion expert Prof Dr Hasan Abbas Zaheer, who highlighted the importance of thalassaemia awareness and prevention along with blood donation of healthy and infection-free blood.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to take notice of the fast spreading dreadful disease of thalassaemia in Pakistan. Dr Hassan emphasised the importance of formulation of the national thalassaemia policy with strong legislation to eradicate thalassaemia from Pakistan.

The thalassaemia children and participants from all walks of life participated in a thalassaemia awareness walk, tree plantation to highlight the PM's Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, singing of national anthem and cutting of Pakistan Day cake. The chief guest later distributed certificates among the participants.