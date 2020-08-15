People pour into streets to celebrate I-Day

LAHORE:Citizens filled City streets to celebrate 73rd Independence Day with traditional zeal and zest here Friday.

Independence Day celebrations started with the fireworks display held at 12am at Minar-e-Pakistan. The ceremony was organised by PHA on the directions of its newly-appointed DG Jawad Ahmed Qureshi. Though the citizens’ entry was prohibited inside Greater Iqbal Park, thousands witnessed the fireworks display while standing on nearby roads causing traffic jam around the park. Citizens along with their families were standing on overhead bridges and roads to watch the ceremony.

Earlier, the jubilant crowd witnessed a roadside concert of national songs at Liberty Market Chowk, which was decorated green and white. The event was organised by district administration. All the underpasses of the city were illuminated especially the Kalma Chowk, which was fully decorated with green and white lights. Similarly, public and private buildings on Jail Road and The Mall were decorated with green and white lights and citizens were seen dancing on the roads by plying big horns and chanting Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Many people were seen on the roads along with their children clad in green and white while many painted their faces with national flag. Citizens had also decorated their vehicles. Many joy riders also appeared on the city roads and played hide and seek with the police. Police at many points used batons to control the mob blocking traffic and dancing to patriotic songs. Change of guards ceremony was also held at the Mazar-e-Iqbal, the national poet. Walled City of Lahore Authority director general hoisted the flag on Delhi Gate Lahore. The ceremony was attended by the local community while the WCLA’s social mobilisation wing had organised the ceremony. A cake-cutting ceremony for 14 August was also held in the courtyard of Shahi Hamam. Keeping in view the corona virus situation, a limited number of guests were invited.

Similarly, flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at LDA Office Johar Town, Wasa Head office Gulberg, LWMC head office at Shaheen Complex, Commissioner Office, DC Office, all offices of nine towns in the provincial metropolises and etc.