Another six die of COVID-19 in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the infectious disease to 2,313 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

“We have lost six more lives due to COVID-19 in the province. Around 343 more people have also tested positive for COVID-19 overnight,” he said in his daily statement on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sindh.

The CM explained that as many as 9,383 samples were screened for the coronavirus infection during last 24 hours, of which 343 were found to be positive. He added that so far 872,712 samples had been tested in Sindh since February 2020 in the province and a total of 125,663 COVID-19 cases diagnosed.

Shah said that at present, the total number of active cases of the viral disease in Sindh was 4,294. “Of these 4,294 cases, around 3,896 patients are in self-isolation at their homes, eight are under treatment at various isolation centres and 390 are undergoing treatment at various health facilities,” he explained.