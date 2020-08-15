Legally corrupt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The revelations of the pays and allowances and luxurious perks of PIA's pilots, as reported by an internal audit, should not have surprised anyone. This is a kind of legalised corruption which is enjoyed by many powerful categories of employees working in public-sector organisations.
None of the anti-corruption agencies can take any action against them: the extravagant spending has been shielded by the approval of competent authorities who have been availing these benefits themselves with impunity for many years.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA