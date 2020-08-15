Mistakes continue

As we celebrate our independence, it is time for introspection and to ask ourselves why we failed to adopt Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state and his advice to paid civil and uniformed officers on June 14, 1948 while addressing them at Staff College Quetta. Today we collectively suffer the consequences of this betrayal by few. Our failures and embarrassments overshadow our achievements. Had we treaded Jinnah’s vision, Pakistan would not have suffered humiliation it endured in 1971.

A country created through a political struggle waged by people of intellect and integrity became hostage to a few who lacked both vision and capacity to realize that investment in human resources was vital. Pakistan, once a country with a strong agricultural economy, sufficient to feed its population, is today forced to import basic food items.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore