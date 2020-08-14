Two personnel injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces sustained injuries when an explosives went off near a checkpost in Razmak Mohajir Bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday. According to the district administration, the explosives planted by unidentified saboteurs near a security checkpost in Razmak Mohajir Bazaar in North Waziristan triggered an explosion. As a result, two security personnel identified as Lance Naik Abid and Sepoy Azam sustained injuries. The injured personnel were shifted to Razmak hospital.