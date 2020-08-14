DHO monitors anti-dengue drive

Islamabad : The local administration and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia have showed satisfaction on the resumption of routine life in the capital. The residents have showed happiness on reduction of coronavirus cases in Islamabad.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia visited several sensitive areas of the capital to monitor anti-dengue campaign on Thursday.

Talking to ‘The News’ residents of Islamabad said that the colours of life are gradually returning to normal routine after five months. The unemployment and poverty ratio will end soon because all business activities have opened, they said.

DHO Dr Zaeem Zia told ‘The News’ that only 15 cases became positive out of 2,200 coronavirus tests here, and it is all due to public cooperation. “I am hopeful that people will adopt all precautionary measures to completely finish of coronavirus,” he said.

During his visit to different Metro stations he advised people to follow all SOPs to avoid coronavirus pandemic. They should observe social distancing because coronavirus has not been wiped off completely,” he warned.