‘Jinnah is one click away from you’

On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, The Jinnah Society is pleased to announce that eBook version of ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ will become available on the websites of The Jinnah Society, Lightstone Publishers, Facebook and Amazon on 14 August 2020. This is our humble gift to the nation, and to a new generation of young and vibrant citizens who access knowledge through the internet.

“Every Pakistani from the youngest child to your eldest scholar should read this wonderful book ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ with pride and joy. Each page contains at least one inspiring thought culled from the life’s work of your great leader, illuminating Quaid-e-Azam’s humane brilliance and the wisdom of his remarkable mind,” writes Professor Stanley Wolpert in his Foreword to the book.

The decision to publish ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ as an eBook responds to the need for increasing awareness of Jinnah’s leadership and the Pakistan Movement; the ever-increasing demand for this book from Pakistanis and the need to make ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ available to all in and outside Pakistan easily as an eBook free of cost particularly in these troubled times caused by the coronavirus all over the world. In this way the book will have greater access and reach.

The book has previously sold more than 20,000 copies and was distributed to schools, colleges and universities for free. It was published first in 2007 by Oxford University Press and then again in 2020 by Lightstone Publishers.

Mr. Liaquat Merchant, president of the Jinnah Society, said that the sole purpose of the Jinnah Society in bringing out ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ in hard copies and now as an eBook constitutes one more effort to propagate and promote the principles, ideals and vision of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as a nation-building exercise and thus promote the development of democratic leaders in the role model of Mr Jinnah with particular emphasis on private honour and public integrity.