Light to moderate rains expected in Karachi until Sunday

Under the influence of a weak monsoon system, light to moderate rains are expected in Karachi from Friday (today's) evening to Sunday morning, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

However, the met office added that Karachi would not receive heavy rains that could cause urban flooding and inundation of low-lying areas the way the city experienced in the previous two spells of heavy downpour a few days ago.

“A weak monsoon system is expected to generate light to moderate rains in Sindh, including Karachi, from Friday evening or night. Light to moderate spells of rain are expected in Karachi as well as other cities of Sindh, including Thatta, Nawabshah, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sangar and Mithi,” said Karachi met office director Abdul Qayyum Bhutto.

According to an advisory issued by the PMD, scattered rain with thundershowers and some isolated heavy falls were expected over the weekend. It said monsoon rains would continue till the end of September in Sindh.

“After tomorrow’s weak monsoon system, at least two to three more rain causing system could result in light to moderate rains in Karachi and other cities of Sindh in the coming weeks.” On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, some areas of the city, including Sharah-e-Faisal, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, received light rain and drizzle, said PMD officials.