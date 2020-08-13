Outgoing Afghan envoy calls on president, FM, COAS

RAWALPINDI: Outgoing Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Shukrullah Atif Mashal paid a farewell call on General Bajwa. Matters pertaining to mutual interest and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary thanked the army chief for support to Afghanistan and Afghan peace process during his tenure. Atif Mashal also paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Afghanistan and was fully committed to further improving ties in all areas of mutual interest.

Dr Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had deep interest in strengthening relations with all neighbours especially Afghanistan. He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the region, adding that the goals of economic prosperity and regional connectivity could not be realised without a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The president told the ambassador that Pakistan treated Afghan refugees like brothers and provided them all health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted Pakistan’s role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan by building hospitals, schools, universities and roads.

The outgoing Afghan ambassador also paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Affairs Ministry. They discussed Pak-Afghan relations and other issues of importance.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to play a reconciliatory role for the peace and stability of Afghanistan. He said peace of the region was linked with stability of Afghanistan and stressed that intra-Afghan talks would lead to sustainable peace.

The foreign minister welcomed the Loya Jirga’s recommendation on release of prisoners and expressed the hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations would commence at the earliest. He emphasised that the Afghan leadership should seize the historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Mashal thanked the foreign minister for his personal attention to further enhance Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and for the consistent support extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure.