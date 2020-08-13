Hearing of NAB reference against Khursheed Shah adjourned

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Wednesday adjourned Rs1.23 billion corruption reference case against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and other accomplices till August 24. The NAB Sukkur produced Khursheed Shah in the Accountability Court in the corruption reference, in which his wife Talat Bibi, his nephew Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah and 18 other accomplices have been indicted. The NAB prosecutor requested the judge to indict all the accused in the assets beyond means case. However, the accountability court judge adjourned the case due to the absence of Khursheed Shah's wife, Talat Bibi. Talking with the media persons outside the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Khursheed Shah said the alleged attack on Maryam Nawaz outside the NAB office in Lahore was a pre-planned affair. Strongly criticising it, he said he has never seen any such an incident in his entire life. Shah said the people do not need Imran Khan’s Pakistan but that of Quaid-e-Azam and added they would not shy away from sacrificing their lives for Quaid’s Pakistan.