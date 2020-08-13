Pilots’ licence case: CAA, PIA fail to satisfy IHC

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a case pertaining to suspension of pilots' licences failed to satisfy the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over comments submitted by CAA and PIA. During hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the licences’ matter had damaged the repute of Pakistan in international community. He said that the assistant attorney general could not explain why a regular director general of CAA could not be appointed during last two years.

Addressing the officials of CAA, the chief justice said that their department had caused an irreparable loss to national airlines and country's image. The court wanted to view whether the CAA had done its job in accordance with law.

The court noted that CAA had not implemented the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) in letter and spirit. “Was it good governance,” asked the IHC chief justice. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.