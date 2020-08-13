GCU webinar on prevention of harassment

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Wednesday hosted a webinar on “Prevention of Sexual Harassment: Creating a safe and respectful work environment at GCU Lahore” to raise awareness among students and faculty members about the sexual harassment.

Punjab Ombudsperson Ms Rukhsana Gillani and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi addressed the webinar which was moderated by Prof Dr Faiza Shaif, a member of the GCU Anti-Harassment Committee. The webinar was broadcasted LIVE on social media. Speaking on occasion, Ms Rukhsana Gillani said with the increase in awareness, more and more women were finding the courage to report cases of harassment for action. She said they had taken information and help from forensic laboratory, telephone exchange, cybercrime cell and other departments in different cases to decide the complaints on merit. She accepted that it’s not necessary that man was guilty all the time. Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said GCU had a zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and any complaint can be submitted using the Vice Chancellor portal on the University website where the identity of complainants is fully protected. Prof Zaidi said GCU has an Anti-Harassment Committee but in some cases, where the university needed external data/support, they could request the Punjab Ombudsperson for investigation.