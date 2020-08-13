Minister reviews Muharram security plan

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government was taking action against the elements who spread religious hatred on social media. The religious scholars and the general public should bring such objectionable contents in the notice of local district administration if seen on social media.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review the peace situation in Sahiwal Division, at the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday.

Provincial Sports Minister Taimur Ahmad Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned were also present. Commissioner of Sahiwal Division, deputy commissioners, DPOs, members of district peace committees and scholars of all schools of thought participated through a video link. The meeting was briefed on the security plan of Muharram for Sahiwal Division while the Ulema and members of district peace committees were consulted and suggestions were sought regarding the establishment of peace.

Raja Basharat said that the government was grateful to the scholars for establishing perfect peace during Eidul Azha. He hoped that a similar atmosphere of brotherhood and fraternity would be maintained during Muharram. He said the cabinet committee on law and order would also monitor the situation. He said that the enemy was looking for such opportunities but its nefarious intentions could be thwarted only by unity and consensus.