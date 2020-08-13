Dolmen Malls commence safe, fun Azaadi festivities

Karachi: Home to leading local and international brands, state-of-the-art services and facilities, Dolmen Mall is the destination of choice, where families come together with a sense of expectancy and assurance.

It is only befitting for the mall to responsibly commemorate seventy-three years of Pakistan’s independence Day by giving customers a chance to celebrate the resilience of being Pakistani having the reassurance of the best international safety measures; including temperature checks, mandatory masks, regular deep-cleaning and sanitisation. Dolmen Malls commence ‘safe and fun Azaadi festivities’ across all three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road and Hyderi. Having a longstanding relationship with the Pakistani Community, the mall with a heart brings you and your loved ones a safe and fun shopping experience to enliven the iconic Independence Day celebrations against the backdrop of the new normal. This Independence Day, witness a widespread patriotic fervor illustrated through elaborate in-mall décor, Azaadi sales & discounts, virtual and in-mall Azaadi games & activities, and amazing Azaadi rewards throughout August.

With the best safety measures implemented across the malls, visit your favourite stores and explore newly opened stores. Now you can find Dune London, Yves Rocher, Shaffer, The Linen Company, Vanellis, Ginsoy Live and Broadway Pizza as worthy additions to mall stops, providing the best of local and international shopping & food options for a more fun filled experience.