JS Bank named best SME bank at ABF awards

Karachi: JS Bank has been declared as Pakistan’s Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance (AFB) Retail Banking Awards, 2020. This is the second time in a row that the Bank has received this accolade.

The Awards bring together banks from across Asia to recognize banks that stand out with groundbreaking products and services.

JS Bank has consistently ranked amongst the top three in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). During 2019, the Bank’s overall SME client roster increased to approximately 22,000 while partnerships were undertaken with several leading institutions to create self-employment opportunities for thousands of clients through innovative financial solutions.

Under its President and CEO, the Bank has focused on supporting entrepreneurship in the female and differently abled persons spaces. The Bank was also recognized for its work at in the SME sector at the Asiamoney Awards 2020.

“For us, SME’s are the heart of economic growth. By building this sector, we are working towards building Pakistan’s future. said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. “We are humbled by the appreciation and thank our valued clients for their continued support and patronage, without whom none of this would have been possible.”***