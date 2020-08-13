Coaching staff needs to be proactive, says Raja

LAHORE: Former national cricket team captain Ramiz Raja has said that the coaching staff of Pakistan needs to be more active after the defeat in the first Test against England.

He said on his youtube channel the coaching staff, which includes Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis, needed to be more proactive as captain Azhar Ali was not in form.

“They can make a difference because they have all been through such games in their careers,” he said.

“When you have a captain who is not in great form, the coaching staff has to be more proactive,” Raja added.

He said that England’s Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes were given easy singles and no one asked Azhar to fill the vacant spots. “I was disappointed with the field setting,” he added.

Raja said the bowlers did not try to bounce. Having set them a target of over 250, Pakistan should have won, he said.