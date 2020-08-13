Fawad likely to replace Shadab

LAHORE: Middle order batsman Fawad Alam is likely to be in the playing eleven for the second Test against England that starts at Southampton on Thursday (today), sources said.

According to sources, Fawad will replace leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who scored 45 and 15 runs in the first Test in Manchester. He picked two wickets in the first innings but was wicketless in the second.

The 34-year-old Fawad has played only three Tests and has scored 250 runs. He scored 168 against Sri Lanka on his debut in Colombo in July 2009. Fawad last played against New Zealand in Dunedin in November 2009.

Former captain Wasim Akram has said that the team management should include Fawad. “In the next match, you will not find a turning wicket. You will play with one spinner and you will have to go with an extra batsman. If I was the captain, I would include Fawad Alam in the middle order,” he said.