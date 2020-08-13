Protest against loadshedding

PESHAWAR: Traffic was disrupted on the busy Sunehri Masjid Road on Wednesday as the people from several localities of Nauthia area vented anger at the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for heavy loadshedding.

A former member of the now-defunct Peshawar District Council Saeed Zahir Advocate and a social activist, Naimatullah Khan Durrani led the protest.

The protesters hailed from various neighbourhoods of Nauthia – Nauthia Jadeed, Chaar Khana Road, Muslimabad, Gulabad, Mushtaqabad, and Kotla Mohsin Khan.

They were carrying a banner and placards inscribed with slogans against Pesco for troubling the people with a heavy and unscheduled power loadshedding.

The protesters marched from the Nauthia to the Sunehri Masjid Road. They marched up to the Deans Chowk and staged a rally there.

The angry power consumers torched the electricity bills and burned old tyres on the road to register the protest. The traffic flow was disrupted during all this time.

The speakers condemned Pesco for carrying out a heavy and unscheduled loadshedding in the various areas of Nauthia and sending them inflated bills as well.

They said power consumers were fed up with frequent outages and tripping, which had made life miserable for them in this hot weather.

The protesters said the Pesco should stop the cruel practice and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers or else more people would be forced to come on roads to voice protest and this may lead to law and order situation.