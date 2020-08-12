Urdu poet, Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori dies

LAHORE: Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at an Indore hospital on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, said doctors treating him. Rahat Indori (January 1, 1950 -August 11, 2020) was an Indian Bollywood lyricist and Urdu language poet. He was also a former professor of Urdu language and a painter. Prior to this he was a pedagogic of Urdu literature at Devi Ahilya University, Indore. “He suffered two heart attacks and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60pc pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital. Before he checked himself into a hospital for treatment, the poet had tweeted about him being coronavirus positive, asking people to pray for his quick recovery. He asked people to not call up either him or his home to know about his health. He had said they will be getting updates through Twitter. Among the poet’s most powerful lines are “Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein; Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Everybody’s blood mingles in the soil; Hindustan does not belong solely to one)”.