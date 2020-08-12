Youth gunned down for Rs5,000

GUJRANWALA: A youth was gunned down over monetary issue at Ahmed Nagar Chattha on Tuesday.

Reportedly, there was a dispute of Rs 5,000 between Usman and Bilal. On the day of eth in incident, both quarreled over the issue. Later, accused Usman allegedly shot Bilal dead.

DIG VISITS CENTRAL JAIL: Punjab Prisons DIG Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan on Tuesday visited the Central Jail here. During the visit, the DIG inspected women and children barracks, jail kitchen and hospital and asked the prisoners about their problems. He said that the government was adopting all possible steps for the welfare of the prisoners and all necessary facilities were being provided to them. He also asked the jail staff about their problems and issued orders on the spot.