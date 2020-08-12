CII says Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest against Shariah

ISLAMABAD: Terming the NAB law contrary to the Islamic injunctions, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr. Qibla Ayaz Tuesday termed the arrest of Jang and Geo Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman against Shariat.

Responding to a question at a convention, the CII chairman said detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not only against Shariat, but also undemocratic.

He said Jang Group should move the Federal Shariat Court against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

"An appeal in the Shariat can be filed under Articles 227, 228 and 229 of the Constitution. The Article 227 of Constitution says all existing laws shall be brought in conformity with the Injunctions of Islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.”

Dr. Qibla Ayaz pointed out that the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad were very much clear. He said the attitude of NAB was in contradiction of recommendations of CII and against injunctions of Islam.