‘India put peace and security of S Asia in limbo’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) organised a special webinar on ‘The Contrast: Indian Hegemonistic Policies in South Asia and Pakistan’s Quest for Regional Peace and Stability’ here on Tuesday, says a press release.

The session included keynote address by Senator Sherry Rehman, followed by Dr Liu Zongyi and former ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi as the speakers.

In his opening remarks, IPRI acting president Brigadier (r) Raashid Wali Janjua highlighted the jingoistic posturing of a Hindutva driven Indian government that has put the peace and security of South Asia in a confrontational limbo. He added that India has problems with every neighbor and has come a long way from its Nehruvian legacy of secular Indian nationalism. “The tactical strategy of BJP was straight out of the playbook of Nazis. Indian government has tried to marginalise and ostracize the Muslim community through Citizen Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens”, he averred. The acting president also mentioned that bilateral attempts for promoting neighbourly relations have been spurned by India. Instead of responding to peace, the Indians have been racketing up tensions and even resorting to cross border attacks on LOC.

Senator Sherry Rehman talked about how Pakistan is a particular thorn in Modi’s side because it notionally challenges and impedes Modi’s ascent as South Asia region’s hegemon. She pointed out that India is using external threats to cover up its internal failures and like a Janus faced entity showing a different image to the world while acting as a misanthropic bully domestically and an implacable hegemon bilaterally. Pakistan’s foreign policy as per her needs to be more nuanced and proactive based on a consistent approach backed by a domestic consensus.

Ambassador (r) Ashraf Jehangir Qazi stressed on the need for a two tracked policy. Track-one should aim at employing diplomacy, lawfare and moral suasions whereas track two should focus on prevention of cultural genocide through all means at disposal of Pakistan.

Dr Liu Zongyi of Shanghai Institute for International Studies highlighted the change in Indian approach towards border dispute with China due to militant Hindutva ideology of Modi.