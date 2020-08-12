Aleem says no flour shortage in province

LAHORE:Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that according to the reports from various districts, the supply of 20kg bag of flour at a officially-fixed rate of Rs860 is going on successfully and there is no complaint of shortage anywhere in the province.

The senior minister pointed out on Tuesday that the report of the Bureau of Statistics has made it clear that Punjab province is providing flour to people at the lowest rates across the country. The Food Department and district administrations are on alert and there is an abundance of low price flour at shops. He said that the Punjab flour mills are being made to abide by the rules and regulations but the supply of subsidised wheat to the flour mills in Sindh has not been started yet by the provincial government. Aleem Khan said there were no complaints of unavailability of flour at controlled rates in the cities.