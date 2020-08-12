Yasmin orders clinical audit of public hospitals

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday ordered clinical audit of Punjab public sector hospitals.

During a meeting, the minister reviewed different proposals for clinical audit of hospitals. The Secretary SHME gave detailed briefing to the Minister on the constitution of different committees for the Clinical Audit. In the first phase, the audit will be conducted in three big hospitals of Lahore. “Public feedback will help us improve the services at government hospitals,” the minister stated. The clinical audit will help assess the attendance of doctors and professors, gather patient feedback, status of facilities, repair and maintenance of equipment and doctors’ attitude towards patients.

The audit is aimed at ensuring provision of health facilities and clean environment to the people. Later, the health minister visited the site of Ganga Rama Mother and Child Hospital.