close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 12, 2020

Turkish drone kills two Iraqi officers

World

AFP
August 12, 2020

BAGHDAD: Two high-ranking Iraqi officers were killed on Tuesday in what the army said was a Turkish drone attack in the autonomous Kurdish region, where Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions.

The strike killed the two border guard battalion commanders and the driver of their vehicle, the army said. A local official told AFP that the drone had struck as the officers "were in meetings with PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) fighters". The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies.

Latest News

More From World