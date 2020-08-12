Gold prices fall Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs2,900/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs126,100/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs2,487 to Rs108,110. In the international market, gold rates dropped $47/ounce to $1,988/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed bullion price in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

Silver prices; however, remained unchanged. Price of one tola silver stood at Rs1,670/tola, while 10 grams price remained unchanged at Rs1,431.75.