Gold prices fall Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs2,900/tola on Tuesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs126,100/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs2,487 to Rs108,110. In the international market, gold rates dropped $47/ounce to $1,988/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed bullion price in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
Silver prices; however, remained unchanged. Price of one tola silver stood at Rs1,670/tola, while 10 grams price remained unchanged at Rs1,431.75.