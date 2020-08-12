Shan a different batsman now: Misbah-ul-Haq

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that opener Shan Masood is a “different batsman now” following his outstanding performance in the first Test against England.

Masood scored a career-best 156 in the first innings, which came off 319 balls and included 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Despite his effort with the bat, Pakistan ended up losing the match by three wickets.

However, Misbah picked Masood’s innings as one of the bright spots, saying that the 30-year-old “should be given a lot of credit” as he has “been working so hard. It was a brave decision to bat first against England’s bowling attack in those conditions. Shan batted really well and it was great to see his partnerships with first Babar Azam and then Shadab Khan that shifted the momentum,” Misbah was quoted as saying.

“Shan should be given a lot of credit for his innings. He has been working so hard – with coaches Shahid Aslam and now Younis Khan – ever since I took the coaching job last September. He’s changed his approach to batting.

“He’s a different batsman now and Younis has helped him too. They have a good relationship from batting together at Pallekele back in 2015 when Shan made his first Test hundred,” said Misbah.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin on Thursday (tomorrow) in Southampton.