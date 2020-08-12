Mixed emotions in pupils as schools return in Scotland

EDINBURGH: Pupils and parents have told of their mixed emotions as Scottish schools become the first in the UK to reopen as lockdown is eased.

Local authorities across Scotland are taking different approaches with the time frame for reopening for the first time since March 20. Pupils in the Scottish Borders returned on Tuesday, as are some in Shetland on a phased basis.

Alex Bisset, an S6 pupil at Kelso High School, in the Scottish Borders, told the PA news agency he felt safe returning as extra hygiene measures have been put in place on campus. But he is pessimistic about how long the school will remain open.

The 17-year-old from Birgham said: “I’m feeling quite happy that things are slowly returning to normal but at the same time I don’t think it’s going to last. I feel like in not too long there’s going to be perhaps another outbreak and we’ll all be sent home again.”

Isla Findlay, an S5 pupil at the school, said she felt a little overwhelmed seeing so many of her classmates after five months of lockdown. The 16-year-old from Kelso said: “I’m a bit nervous but, yeah, it will be good. It’s just, like, what’s going to be different? I’m happy to see all of my friends — just how are they going to handle everything? It’s a bit scary.

Kelso High School head teacher Jill Lothian is optimistic about the return of pupils, saying she does not want the pandemic to “define them”. But she acknowledged some parents are worried about the move.

Parent council chairwoman Gemma O’Brien, who has a daughter at the school, said: “I’m nervous for the students, they’ve been cooped up for the last five months with their family and now the day has come where they’re just getting back into school with all of their old friends and new friends as well and all their teachers.”

Elsewhere in Scotland pupils will return from today (Wednesday), with many councils operating a phased return ahead of the August 18 deadline for all pupils to be back full-time. Social distancing will be in place for adults and encouraged for older pupils, while young children will not be expected to.

Face masks will only have to be worn by staff who cannot effectively social distance, however anyone who wishes to should be allowed. Fears have been raised about how well-prepared teachers are to deal with mitigating the spread of the virus, as well as anxiety among staff who are returning.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said schools returning is a “major milestone” in the fight against coronavirus in Scotland. She added: “Today’s return has been made possible by the progress all of us have made in suppressing the virus but we know from all sorts of evidence here at home and elsewhere across the UK and across Europe that progress remains fragile and we all really need to continue to be vigilant and cautious.”

Some parents may view the return of schools as a way for them to get back into their workplace, she said, but urged them to work from home if possible as it is “safest”.

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) general secretary Larry Flanagan said about 80 per cent of its members had expressed “deep concerns” about safety over the reopening of schools.