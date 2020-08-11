Six martyred, 21 injured in Chaman IED blast

QUETTA: At least six people were martyred and 21 others injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Chaman on Monday, police said.

As per reports, some unknown miscreants planted an IED on a motorbike in front of Haji Nida Market on the Mall. "The IED went off after some time leaving six people dead and several others injured, some of them critically," police said, adding that the injured were moved to the district headquarters hospital.

Three of the martyred were identified as Hikmatullah, Muhammad Shafi, and Muhammad Jalil. The injured included Salahuddin, Abdul Hameed, Lal Shah, Muhammad Ghaus, Abdul Nasir, Shah Muhammad, Nasir, Mir, Hamza, Abdul Wahid, Raheel, Muhammad Ali, Jalal, and Siraj among others.

Twelve critically injured victims were shifted to Quetta, local administration said. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said terrorists wanted to destroy Chaman's peace to achieve their nefarious goals. He said the plan to install a fence on the Pak-Afghan border was an obstacle to the nefarious intentions of anti-national elements.

“The installation of fence would eliminate terrorism and illegal transportation and could improve the law and order situation in the province, including in the border areas,” he said.

He said the cowardly attack had not weakened the morale of the security forces and the public and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit him a report.

The chief minister said with the cooperation of law and enforcement agencies and the people, full peace would be ensured in all areas including Chaman, adding that protection of life and property and maintaining of peaceful and patriotic people in Balochistan was the top priority.

The chief minister expressed his firm commitment to complete eradication of terrorism. He also directed the Balochistan Health Department to provide best treatment facilities to the injured victims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday strongly condemned the explosion and directed best medical care of the injured, the PM Office said. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned incident saying that the enemy once again had attempted to disrupt law and order in Balochistan.

Qureshi said every effort would be made to eradicate militancy from the country. The foreign minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace, for solace of bereaved families and for an early recovery of the injured.