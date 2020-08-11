Saudi envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting. Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country. General Bajwa appreciated the measures to optimise performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Director General ISl Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.