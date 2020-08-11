PML-N workers to receive Maryam outside NAB office

LAHORE: PML-N leaders and activists have planned to receive their leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif outside NAB office at Thokar on here Tuesday (today) at 9 am. PML-N Lahore President has started motivating activists and workers to set up reception camps on every route leading to NAB office. The leaders have pledged to stand with Maryam Nawaz against the ‘hostility’ of NAB. Special video messages were also shared on social media to motivate activists to reach NAB office.