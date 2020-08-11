close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

PM Imran Khan for quality services through Insaf Sehat Card

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed provision of quality health services through the Insaf Sehat Card.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who called on him here. The meeting discussed the progress in distribution of Insaf Sehat Card in Punjab and the health facilities through the card.

Dr Rashid said there had been a very encouraging response from the people to the Insaf Sehat Card, as this move had provided a significant health relief to deserving individuals and their families. Expressing satisfaction over the positive response of the people, the prime minister directed her to ensure provision of quality health services through the card.

Latest News

More From Pakistan