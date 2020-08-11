PM Imran Khan for quality services through Insaf Sehat Card

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed provision of quality health services through the Insaf Sehat Card.

He said this during a meeting with the Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who called on him here. The meeting discussed the progress in distribution of Insaf Sehat Card in Punjab and the health facilities through the card.

Dr Rashid said there had been a very encouraging response from the people to the Insaf Sehat Card, as this move had provided a significant health relief to deserving individuals and their families. Expressing satisfaction over the positive response of the people, the prime minister directed her to ensure provision of quality health services through the card.