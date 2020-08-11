Sirajul Haq criticises new housing project

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has criticised the PTI government for launching multibillion dollar project of developing new city on the Ravi Riverfront, declaring it an act to delude innocent public waiting for realisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promises of eradicating corruption and bringing back plundered money from abroad.

Addressing a meeting of the central leadership of the party at Mansoora on Monday, he said the prime minister had made the tall claims that after coming to power his party will invest on public and bring reforms in education and health sector rather to spend money on mega brick and mortar projects. But, he said, the prime minister claims proved a pack of lies and his government failed to introduce any reform in any sector even after two years of his rule.

He said the government gifted unemployment and inflation to the masses turning their life miserable, its foreign policy was a failure and it handed over economy to the IMF.

Earlier, JI leaders have lauded the efforts of Senator Sirajul Haq after the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice unanimously approved a bill moved by him in the upper house. The bill demands the inclusion of ‘health’ into the basic human rights by including Article 25 (B) along with the Article 25 (A) in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The bill’s objective read that the government should ensure free of cost food, shelter, education and health facilities to the citizen in case of disability, unemployment or sickness.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch held the secular elements working under government umbrella were responsible for creating rift on Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 unanimously passed by Punjab Assembly. Talking to religious scholars of different schools of thought at Mansoorah, he said some lobbies intentionally created confusion on the bill passed unanimously by the provincial legislature.