Pak Navy distributes rations among deserving families

KARACHI: To share the happiness of Eid-ul-Adha with deserving families and victims of Covid 19 pandemic, Pakistan Navy had distributed ration bags in suburbs of Karachi and coastal/ creeks areas.

The Pakistan Navy has continuously been helping out the underprivileged sections of the society after the outbreak of the pandemic. The Navy had distributed rations bags among thousands of families of Arban City Goth, Soomar Goth, Jamali Goth, Haji Ahmed Goth, Wali Muhammad Goth, Younasabad, Kaka village and Baba/Bhit Islands, outskirts of Karachi, while other districts, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin in coastal areas of Sindh.

The Pakistan Navy amidst challenge of corona pandemic is persistently supporting the fellow citizens with passion and resolve.