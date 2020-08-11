11 Seraiki nationalist parties reject S Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN: As many as 11 Seraiki nationalist parties have unanimously rejected the establishment of the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat and decided to make a Suba Seraikistan Action Committee. The Seraiki nationalists also demanded the government table a bill for the creation of the Seraiki province in the Punjab Assembly. It was told by Pakistan Seraiki Party chairperson Dr Nikhbah Taj Langah while talking to The News here on Monday. She said that the Seraiki nationalist parties had termed the SPAS as a drama staged by the ruling elite to capture sympathies of the masses of the Seraiki region.

The government was using the SPAS as a card in the proposed Local Government polls to capture maximum seats, she claimed. She said that the establishment of the SPAS was a joke with the people of this region who were demanding a separate province to protect their identity, language, culture and history. She said that all the nationalist parties had decided to make a Suba Seraikistan Action Committee in the wider interest of the people of this remote region.