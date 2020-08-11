Peace talks soon: Ghani signs off decree for Taliban prisoner release

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday signed a decree to release a final batch of “hardcore” Taliban prisoners demanded by the militants, sources told media, paving the way for long-awaited peace talks to begin in Qatar.

“It is signed,” a presidential palace source said.Afghanistan’s grand assembly, or Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release, under election-year pressure from US President Donald Trump for a deal allowing him to bring home American troops.

The war has ground on since US-backed Afghan forces ousted the Islamist Taliban government in late 2001. “We are ready to sit for talks within a week from when we see our prisoners released. We are ready,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told media.

It was not immediately clear when the release would happen.“The original plan is to travel to Doha on Wednesday and the talks will begin on Sunday,” a government source told media before the decree was signed.

US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who reached an agreement with the Taliban in February for the withdrawal of the last US troops, welcomed the development, having spent months trying to bring the militant movement to the negotiating table with the government. “In the next few days, we expect the completion of prisoner releases, then travel of the Islamic Republic team to Doha, & from there the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations,” he said on Twitter.