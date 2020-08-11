15 held for involvement in land grabbing activities

Islamabad:Islamabad Koral Police have arrested 15 land grabbers during its operation against those involved in attempt to occupy land in `Gulberg Green’ and recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

According to police spokesperson, Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against land grabbers following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan. This operation is being conducted under the supervision of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and all Zonal SPs are making renewed efforts to ensure arrest of land mafia.

Following these directions, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Battar constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Naizi including SHO Koral Inspector Asjad Mehmood along with others for action against those bidding to occupy land in `Gulberg Green’. This team succeeded to arrest 15 land grabbers during its operation against those involved in attempt to occupy lands and recovered weapons and ammunition from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would remain continue against those illegally occupying land of others.