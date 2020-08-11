Citizens sit-in against water shortage

Islamabad :The residents and traders community on Sunday staged sit-in in front of office of the Islamabad against water shortage in various sectors of the federal capital.

The sit-in led by Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President Markazi Tanzeem Tajran and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Mian Muhammad Ramzan was participated by a large number of citizens coming from across Islamabad.

Addressing an awami press conference, the representatives of protestors said that it was tanker mafia and boring mafia which had created artificial water shortage with connivance of the the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). " The MCI officials and MNAs elected from Islamabad have handed over residents to tanker and boring mafia," they said.

They also regretted that residents of Islamabad were also suffering due to tug of war between the Federal Government and the Islamabad Mayor. Kashif Chaudhry said that after getting no response from the water supply directorate, the complainants are forced to pay Rs 3000 per tanker to tankers mafia. " The situation speaks volume of failure of elected representative to come upto expectations of their voters," he said.