Punjab govt ‘incompetent’: PML-N

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Monday said the Punjab government was in slumber as Lahore drowned into rainwater due to failure of the sewerage system.

She said people were suffering due to rainwater accumulation on roads. The chief minister and other PTI ministers used boats in Lahore while the first project of Buzdar government—Firdous Market underpass—also lost to rainwater.

The PML-N, she said, would provide boats to the PTI ministers. The incompetent people were ruling the country, she alleged, adding that not even a single emergency meeting was held by Punjab CM which showed their incompetency. All provincial institutions failed to deliver due to wrong policies of the Punjab government, she alleged. She further alleged that nobody was listening to Buzdar and all provincial departments were working in their own way.