Tue Aug 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2020

Two women die in Swat

Peshawar

MINGORA: Two women were killed and three others, including a child, sustained injuries when the roof of a mud-house collapsed in Sangota. The local people rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and the injured from the debris on a self-help basis. The dead women were identified as Romaila Bibi and Shad Begum. The injured included Zeeshan, Saima and Mohammad.

