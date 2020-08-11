Chakdarra, Dir, Chitral Motorway echoes in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The issue of Chakdarra-Dir-Chitral Motorway echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday as the House accepted for discussion the adjournment motion of Inayatullah Khan and other Jamaat-e-Islami members.

The joint adjournment motion, moved by Inayatullah Khan, Sirajud Din and Humera Khatoon of the JI, called for a detailed discussion on the project. The House also witnessed a debate on the matter of film shooting at the famous Wazir Khan Masjid in Lahore. Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on a point of order, raised the issue, saying the artiste couple filming a shoot at the Masjid was against the spirit of Islam and was a desecration of the place of worship. She said the prime minister and the government should take notice of the matter and strict action should be taken against the erring people. Maulana Lutfur Rahman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) supported the point and said dancing clips at a place of worship was a serious violation and can’t be tolerated at any cost.

He said Pakistan is an Islamic state and came into being on the basis of Two Nation Theory where anything against injunctions of Islam should not be allowed. “Is this ‘New Pakistan’ where dancing is allowed in a Masjid?” he posed a question and added that it was a matter of shame. Inayatullah Khan of the JI also termed the incident shameful and said it was the first of its kind, which warranted a strict action. He called for a joint resolution on the incident. Culture and Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai condemned the incident and said the government had taken notice and those responsible would be punished accordingly.

He said the treasury benches would extend support if a resolution was moved against the incident. Speaking on his motion, Inayatullah said the motorway was part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) approved during the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government and included in the PSDP and even funds for its feasibility study were sanctioned. Showing a document, he said Rs22,000 million were allocated for it in the 2017-18 PSDP, but later it was dropped from the PSDP. He said they were not against Swat Expressway, but Chakdarra-Dir-Chitral Motorway should not be dropped.

Explaining the strategic importance of the region, he said Dir, Bajaur and Chitral had the potential of generating hydel power, tourism, minerals besides being the shortest land route to Central Asian states and China. “It’s a popular demand of the day as not only the opposition but youngsters from the ruling PTI have been raising the issue on social media”, he said. Humera Khatoon, while advocating the demand, said the motorway was vital to the economic development of the largest division and promotion of tourism. However, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash claimed that the project had never been part of the CPEC and the past government had dropped it from the PSDP.