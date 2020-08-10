Woman murdered at Shahdara

LAHORE:A married woman was murdered in her house at Shahdara Town on Sunday. She has been identified as Nasreen. Police found deep cut wounds her throat and wrists. She was married to a man namely Shahbaz a year ago. Her husband was not present in the house at the time of the incident. Police removed the body to morgue.

Man electrocuted: A man was electrocuted when he touched a faulty washing machine in the Sabzazar area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Haider Ali, was living in the house of his in-laws in Jameel Town at Liaqat Chowk, at Sabzazar. Police removed the body to morgue.

‘Drowned’ boy’s body not found: The body of a 14-year-old youth who was suspected to have drowned in a canal near Johar Town four days ago could not be found so far. Victim Mesam Abbas had come to the canal along with his friends and gone missing. His friends in police custody told that he had drowned at around 12 noon on August 6.

Rescue 1122 made an all-out effort to fish out the body for four days but to no avail. Rescuers were searching the body within the radius of seven kilometres. Irrigation Department had also diverted the canal water, following the request of Rescue 1122 to make the search successful.

Tight security: The security of the churches in the provincial metropolis remained tightened on Sunday. On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, all SPs, DSPs and their subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at the churches. Police officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive churches. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

Security duties: Judicial Wing of police produced 30 important persons before different courts during the last week. Over 104 police platoons were dispatched for corona duty at quarantine centres and security points, including the Punjab Assembly. Over 125 jawans were sent to different hospitals on a daily basis for duties in connection with coronavirus epidemic. Around 142 cops from Operations Wing and 86 from Security Division were given training of firing rounds in the firing range of Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. They were given facility of firing practice with SMG guns and Beretta pistols during the last week.

Firing victim dies: A man expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few days after he was shot at and wounded by his brother in the Badami Bagh area over a monetary issue.

Accused Naeem had fired shots at his brother, Azeem, on July 21 over a monetary issue. Azeem sustained seven wounds and admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police removed the body to morgue and added the murder section to the FIR already registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Parveen.