Fake faith healer arrested for ‘torturing’ people

PESHAWAR: A fake faith healer was arrested on the charges of torturing the people brought to him in the limits of Sarband Police Station.

An official said that Pir Mohammadullah was arrested by police after he was found torturing and electrocuting a young man in a video. The official said the accused was arrested in a raid. Reports said that a number of fake faith healers were operating in various parts of Peshawar elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, torturing and insulting men and women coming to them in a large number due to ignorance.