PPP founding leader passes away

PESHAWAR: A founding leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and member of the party’s central and provincial executive councils, Saeed Ahmad Khan, passed away here on Sunday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Sikandar Town on the GT Road and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. The PPP leaders, workers, members of the KP Assembly, political workers and people from other sections of the society attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was among the founding leaders of the party. Late Saeed Ahmad Khan was widely respected for being a bold and ideological leader of the PPP. He remained behind bars for a long time when the country was ruled by the military dictator General Ziaul Haq.

Saeed Ahmad Khan served as special assistant to the then chief minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao when the PPP assumed power after the restoration of democracy in the country. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, KP chapter head Humayun Khan, provincial body secretary general Faisal Karim Kundi, Peshawar division president Liaqat Shabab, Sher Azam Khan Wazir, Sartaj Khan, Zulfiqar Afghani and Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah condoled the death and termed it a great loss to the party.